Wallet thief tried to use stolen card at Wawa, police say - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wallet thief tried to use stolen card at Wawa, police say

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police say this man stole a wallet from a customer at Kroger. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter) Police say this man stole a wallet from a customer at Kroger. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police need help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from Kroger.

Chesterfield police posted surveillance images of a man who they said took a wallet from a Kroger customer around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They say the man then went to a Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike and attempted to use a stolen bank card.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly