Wallet thief tried to use stolen card at Wawa, police say

Police say this man stole a wallet from a customer at Kroger. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)

Police need help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from Kroger.

Chesterfield police posted surveillance images of a man who they said took a wallet from a Kroger customer around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They say the man then went to a Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike and attempted to use a stolen bank card.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

