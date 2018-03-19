Chesterfield police looking for suspect in armed robberies

Police say this man robbed a Mapco and a Subway. (@sgt_lamb/Twitter)

Chesterfield police are searching for an armed robbery suspect believed to have targeted several business over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows a man entering a Mapco with a gun.

Police say he robbed both the Mapco and a Subway in the 13200 block of Kingston Avenue on Sunday.

There were no injuries in the robberies.

Police suspect the same man robbed a 7-Eleven on Harrowgate Road on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-1251.

