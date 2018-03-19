Trail Blazers win 13th straight, beat Clippers 122-109

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker). Los Angeles Clippers guard guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker). Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic, of Serbia, shoots against Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Steve Dykes). Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic work for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, March 17, 2018. The Blazers wo...

(AP Photo/Steve Dykes). Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis, right, drives to the basket on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, left, watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., ...

(AP Photo/Steve Dykes). Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, March 17, 2018. The Blazers won 100-87.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 23 points and CJ McCollum added 21 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to their 13th straight victory, 122-109 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Portland's dynamic guard duo led five Blazers players in double-figures, with Maurice Harkness scoring 21 points, Jusuf Nurkic 17 along with 12 rebounds and Al-Farouq Aminu adding 16 points.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 30 points. Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds for Los Angeles, which lost its third straight and fell two games back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Clippers have 13 games remaining.

The Blazers threatened to take a commanding lead at the break, going on a 12-0 run to take their biggest advantage of the half at 56-44. The Clippers responded to pull within four before trailing 58-52 at the half.

Portland, however, came back with a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, going up 70-56 to take a lead it would never surrender.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: There were some grumblings by some on the Detroit side after Portland's win Sunday that the Blazers were playing a tad on the rough side, which amused veteran Portland coach Terry Stotts: "That could be the first time in my tenure that one of my teams has been accused of being overly physical. So I was pleased with those comments."

Clippers: F Danio Gallinari remained out with a fractured right hand. There has been no medical update in a week, since the team said he had resumed running. He has also battled leg injuries and played in only 19 games this season. In a season when the Clippers have been ravaged with injury, coach Doc Rivers said his loss has been the most significant: "Overall, of the guys we've missed, it's Gallo. It's not even close."

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Return home to play Houston on Tuesday.

Clippers: Start a four-game road trip on Tuesday in Minnesota.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.