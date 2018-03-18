The last roars are for Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The last roars are for Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot after hitting from the third fairway during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot after hitting from the third fairway during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The loudest roars at Bay Hill were for Tiger Woods. The last ones were for Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy put on a finishing charge that would have made the King proud. He ran off five birdies over his last six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first victory since September 2016.

The final stroke looked familiar. McIlroy rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole - the kind of putt Woods has made so many times at Bay Hill - that gave him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods put on a charge of his own and was one shot out of the lead until hitting out-of-bounds on the 16th hole to fall back into a tie for fifth.

