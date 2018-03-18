Kickers fall to Bethlehem Steel FC 4-1 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kickers fall to Bethlehem Steel FC 4-1

The Richmond Kickers and Bethlehem Steel FC (Source: Bethlehem Steel FC) The Richmond Kickers and Bethlehem Steel FC (Source: Bethlehem Steel FC)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Kickers fell to the Bethlehem Steel FC in the 2018 USL season opener on Sunday.

In the first and second halves, Bethlehem scored two goals each half. The Kickers only scored one goal in the second half and was scoreless in the first half.

The Kickers will have their first home game on Saturday, March 24 at 5 p.m. They will play against USL newcomers Indy Eleven for the 26th home opener at City Stadium.

