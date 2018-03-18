Leslie leads NC State past Terps 74-60 and women's Sweet 16 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Leslie leads NC State past Terps 74-60 and women's Sweet 16

By JOEDY McCREARY
AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Kiara Leslie had 21 points and 11 rebounds against her former team, and North Carolina State beat Maryland 74-60 on Sunday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Leslie, who spent three seasons at Maryland before graduating and transferring to N.C. State, finished one point shy of a career high.

Kalia Ealey and Chelsea Nelson added 12 points apiece while Akela Maize scored 11 to help the fourth-seeded Wolfpack (26-8) earn their first Sweet 16 appearance since the late Kay Yow led an inspirational run in 2007.

N.C. State, which shot 45 percent and was 7 of 14 from 3-point range, will play the Oklahoma State-Mississippi State winner on Friday night in the Kansas City Regional semifinals.

Brianna Fraser had 17 points for the fifth-seeded Terrapins (26-8), who were held to 37 percent shooting.

Leading scorer Kaila Charles, plagued all day by foul trouble, finished with four points - 14 fewer than her average - on 2-of-8 shooting before fouling out with 2:29 left. She had scored in double figures in 30 of her previous 33 games.

Maryland's offense, which averages 80 points, had trouble scoring against one of the nation's stingiest defenses.

N.C. State allows 56.7 points per game and only one team in the past two months - top-seeded Notre Dame - has reached 70 against the Wolfpack.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins were denied their sixth Sweet 16 in seven years in part because their potent perimeter game was nonexistent. Maryland, at 39.1 percent the nation's seventh-most accurate team, missed all five of its 3s. Kristen Confroy, who's third in the nation from long range at 40.3 percent, didn't attempt one.

N.C. State: Leslie kept tormenting her former teammates by turning steals into layups. Big brother C.J. Leslie led the N.C. State men's program to a Sweet 16 in 2012, and now she's headed to one, too.

UP NEXT

N.C. State will play either top-seeded Mississippi State or ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Friday night in the Kansas City Regional semifinals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team loses final four round

    Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team loses final four round

    Sunday, March 18 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-03-18 19:44:34 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

    More >>

    A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

    More >>

  • NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win

    NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:23:47 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:37:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...
    Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.More >>
    Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.More >>

  • Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament

    Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:53:08 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:38:25 GMT
    (Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...(Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...
    The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.More >>
    The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly