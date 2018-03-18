Tinder's parent company takes Bumble to court - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tinder's parent company takes Bumble to court

The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets. (Sourse: CNN) The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets. (Sourse: CNN)

(CNN) - A legal battle is brewing in the world of dating apps.

The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets.

Tinder alleged that Bumble simply copied what it called the "world-changing, card swipe-based, mutual opt-in premise" of Tinder.

The lawsuit also claims that Bumble introduced two features that were developed when a pair of Bumble's co-creators worked at Tinder.

Match group, which owns Tinder, said this is the first time the company is enforcing its patents on swiping and double opt-ins for dating matches on Tinder.

Bumble has not commented on the suit, which was filed Friday in Texas.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Putin heads for big win in fraud-tainted Russian vote

    Putin heads for big win in fraud-tainted Russian vote

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:24:29 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:05:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alexander Petpov). People cast their ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, about 30 kilometers ( 19 miles) north-east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, on Sunday, March. 18, 20...(AP Photo/Alexander Petpov). People cast their ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, about 30 kilometers ( 19 miles) north-east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, on Sunday, March. 18, 20...

    Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.

    More >>

    Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.

    More >>

  • A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:34:32 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:05:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    More >>

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    More >>

  • FL bridge collapse victims identified

    FL bridge collapse victims identified

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:50:17 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:00:17 GMT
    Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.

    When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.

    More >>

    When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly