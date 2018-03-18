Tinder's parent company takes Bumble to court

Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.More >>
The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.More >>
When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.More >>
Organizers are expecting a half million people to rally in Washington, D.C., March 24 during the March For Our Lives protest. Many of them will be students. A group of Washington mothers wants to make sure they have a place to stay in town, so they found more than a thousand local families willing to host.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
