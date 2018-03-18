Tinder's parent company takes Bumble to court

The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets. (Sourse: CNN)

(CNN) - A legal battle is brewing in the world of dating apps.

The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets.

Tinder alleged that Bumble simply copied what it called the "world-changing, card swipe-based, mutual opt-in premise" of Tinder.

The lawsuit also claims that Bumble introduced two features that were developed when a pair of Bumble's co-creators worked at Tinder.

Match group, which owns Tinder, said this is the first time the company is enforcing its patents on swiping and double opt-ins for dating matches on Tinder.

Bumble has not commented on the suit, which was filed Friday in Texas.

