James Comey's book reaches no. 2 on best seller list

The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets.More >>
The parent company of Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and allegedly stealing trade secrets.More >>
The Prince George Police Department says a man in his 30s suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday.More >>
The Prince George Police Department says a man in his 30s suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday.More >>
Workers in Orange County are unearthing the history buried for two centuries beneath the plantation of U.S. President James Madison.More >>
Workers in Orange County are unearthing the history buried for two centuries beneath the plantation of U.S. President James Madison.More >>
Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help because the organization ran out of supplies.More >>
Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help because the organization ran out of supplies.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>