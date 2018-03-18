James Comey's book reaches no. 2 on best seller list

Former FBI Director James Comey's book will not be released until April 17.

As of Sunday morning, it was no. 2 on Amazon's Best Seller List.

On Saturday morning, it was at no. 15. However, that afternoon while responding to comments on social media from President Trump, Comey tweeted about the upcoming release of his book, called "A Higher Loyalty."

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

He said, "Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon, and they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

His retort has been shared more than 100,000 times, making it twice as popular as Trump's original barb.

By Sunday morning, pre-orders for his book had him near the top of Amazon's list. However, that is not the only seller that showed a surge of pre-order sales over the weekend.

It was also no. 4 on Barnes' and Noble's list of best-selling books on Sunday.

