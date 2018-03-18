James Comey's book reaches no. 2 on best seller list - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

James Comey's book reaches no. 2 on best seller list

(CNN) -

Former FBI Director James Comey's book will not be released until April 17.

As of Sunday morning, it was no. 2 on Amazon's Best Seller List.

On Saturday morning, it was at no. 15. However, that afternoon while responding to comments on social media from President Trump, Comey tweeted about the upcoming release of his book, called "A Higher Loyalty."

He said, "Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon, and they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

His retort has been shared more than 100,000 times, making it twice as popular as Trump's original barb.

By Sunday morning, pre-orders for his book had him near the top of Amazon's list. However, that is not the only seller that showed a surge of pre-order sales over the weekend.

It was also no. 4 on Barnes' and Noble's list of best-selling books on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

  • Coyote bites 5-year-old, stalks family

    Coyote bites 5-year-old, stalks family

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-18 09:12:57 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-18 09:12:57 GMT
    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus. (Source: Aldrich Carles/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus. (Source: Aldrich Carles/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.

    More >>

    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.

    More >>

  • 'Mommy hurts me': Euclid, OH police report outlines chronic abuse prior to 4-year-old’s death

    'Mommy hurts me': Euclid, OH police report outlines chronic abuse prior to 4-year-old’s death

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-18 13:54:21 GMT
    Aniya Day-Garrett. (Source: Facebook)Aniya Day-Garrett. (Source: Facebook)

    The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

    More >>

    The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly