Animal shelter asks for bleach

Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help because the organization ran out of supplies.

The non-profit is in need of bleach because of the increase in the number of animals at the shelter with an infectious disease. This comes after RACC seized 24 dogs from Animal Motel, which is not in operation due to the horrid conditions at the facility.

Therefore, RACC employees "have been scrubbing every nook and cranny" and are asking people to help the organization out.

If you would like to help, you can ship bleach or drop it off at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222. It does not matter what brand of bleach or what size, RACC said.

All donations made to RACC are tax deductible.

