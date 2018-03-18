Stone Brewing wants to tear down old building

Stone Brewing now wants to tear down the old Wharf Street Intermediate Terminal Warehouse that overlooks the James River.

Three years ago, the company had planned to turn the building into a restaurant and beer garden, but it turned out to be too difficult. Engineering reports obtained by Richmond BizSense said the building could not be renovated due to structural deficiencies.

Mayor Levar Stoney is asking city council to approve Stone's plans to demolish the old building. According to Richmond BizSense, the company wants to create a new 12,000 square-foot restaurant and taproom.

There is no word what the cost will be for taxpayers.

The Intermediate Terminal Warehouse is located at 3101 East Main Street.

