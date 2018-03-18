NCAA Latest: Purdue's Haas doesn't start, brace not cleared

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) drives past Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Kyle Guy (5) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bob Leverone). UMBC's Jairus Lyles celebrates during the second half of the team's first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots with his right elbow wrapped during warmups before an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Butler in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...

The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

12:15 p.m.

Purdue center Isaac Haas stayed on the bench while his team started its game against Butler, despite warming up beforehand while wearing a large brace to protect his broken right elbow.

Referee DJ Carstensen told The Associated Press during warmups Sunday that Haas would not be allowed to play with the brace.

Haas wore a long sleeve black shirt that said "Empathy" in white and black warmup pants as his teammates began the game.

Starting instead for the Boilermakers is redshirt freshman Matt Haarms. He's 7-foot-3, an inch taller than Haas.

___

11:40 a.m.

Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot-2 center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow.

It's unclear whether Haas will play Sunday for the No. 2 seed Boilermakers against Butler, after his school initially ruled him out for the rest of the NCAA Tournament.

Haas was welcomed by a relative roar from the dozens of fans in their seats less than an hour before tipoff. He had a bulky, black brace protecting his broken right elbow as he shot with both hands during warmups with his teammates.

___

11 a.m.

The Ramblers are moving on. Are the Retrievers ready to run with them to the Sweet 16?

UMBC etched its name in sports lore when it became the first No. 16 seed to beat a 1 in 136, downing the top overall seed Virginia by 20 points in the first round. Now it's time to see if the Retrievers can put all those post-victory texts and congratulatory calls when they play No. 9 seed Kansas State on Sunday with a Sweet 16 berth at stake.

West Virginia - the state itself - can't really lose Sunday when 13th-seeded Marshall meets Bob Huggins and his West Virginia Mountaineers for a berth in the regional semifinals. They're the only two Division I colleges in the state that play the men's game. The game highlights the fact that the teams don't regularly meet in the regular season.

And star center Isaac Haas threw some uncertainty around No. 2 seed Purdue's matchup with No. 10 seed Butler, after Purdue announced he would be out for the tournament with a fractured right elbow. Haas practiced some with his team on Saturday.

The other games for Sweet 16 berths on Sunday include Michigan State against Syracuse, North Carolina versus Texas A&M, Cincinnati against Nevada, Clemson playing Auburn and No. 1 seed Xavier playing Florida State.

___

