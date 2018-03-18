TSA: Man brings loaded gun through checkpoint at Norfolk airport

Chesterfield officers said they received a call for a reported shooting just after 12 a.m. on Sunday on Burnt Oak Drive, located in the Ivy Walk apartment complex.More >>
On Sunday morning, Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) caught a passenger bring a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.More >>
The weather is expected to turn stormy again as winter comes to an end and we officially welcome in Spring next Tuesday, March 20th at 12:15 pm. The models are not in agreement on how exactly this storm will come together, but I am confident that a storm is likely to develop!More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with Autism. Court documents suggest the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
