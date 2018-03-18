TSA: Man brings loaded gun through checkpoint at Norfolk airport

This .45 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber (Source: TSA)

On Sunday morning, Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) caught a passenger bring a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag. Officials said the man was the third passenger to do so within the last 12 days.

TSA officials said they found a .45 caliber handgun that was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. The man, who is from Florida, was scheduled to fly to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, near Washington, D.C. He was cited by airport police after TSA officers called police to the checkpoint.

This comes after two men were stopped in Norfolk earlier this month after loaded handguns were found in their carry-on bags.

On March 15, a TSA officer caught a Hampton man with a .22 caliber handgun in his bag. The gun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

On March 6, a Chesapeake man had a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with five bullets.

The two men's identities were not released. It wasn't clear what penalty they received, the Associated Press reported.

TSA officials issued a reminder that those who bring weapons to a checkpoint could face federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense is $3,900.

Click here for the full list of penalties.

