TSA: 2 men with loaded guns in bags cited at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Two Virginia men have been stopped at Norfolk's airport after loaded handguns were found in their carry-on luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration says a Hampton man was caught with a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber. He was cited Thursday at Norfolk International Airport.

Last week, a TSA officer detected a pistol in a Chesapeake man's carry-on bag. His 9 mm caliber handgun was also loaded with five bullets.

The two men's identities were not released. It wasn't clear what penalty they received.

In a Friday statement, the TSA says a typical first offense for someone bringing a handgun to a checkpoint is $3,900. Passengers are only permitted to travel with unloaded firearms in checked luggage if they are properly declared and packaged.

