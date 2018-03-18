Missing boy reunites with Chesterfield police, says 'thank you'

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

Zachary Long says "thank you" to the officers who found him. (Source: Lt. Don Story on Twitter)

On March 13, Chesterfield police searched for a 10-year-old boy after he went missing from his home.

On Saturday, Zachary Long got the chance to say "thank you" to the officers who found him.

Chesterfield police tweeted a photo of Zachary's reunion and said the boy even brought the officers dinner.

Zachary went missing around 6:15 p.m. in the Founder Bridge Road area, and was later found that day.

Today Zachary Long stopped by to meet with the officers from North D platoon who assisted in locating him last week. Zachary brought dinner for the officers to show his appreciation. @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/mspG5vf9sz — SGT K Rollins (@SGTKRollins) March 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12