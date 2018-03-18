Missing boy reunites with Chesterfield police, says 'thank you' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing boy reunites with Chesterfield police, says 'thank you'

Zachary Long says "thank you" to the officers who found him. (Source: Lt. Don Story on Twitter) Zachary Long says "thank you" to the officers who found him. (Source: Lt. Don Story on Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

On March 13, Chesterfield police searched for a 10-year-old boy after he went missing from his home.

On Saturday, Zachary Long got the chance to say "thank you" to the officers who found him.

Chesterfield police tweeted a photo of Zachary's reunion and said the boy even brought the officers dinner.

Zachary went missing around 6:15 p.m. in the Founder Bridge Road area, and was later found that day.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly