Man killed while trying to cross the street

Police said the man was trying to cross the street near the Wawa in the 5200 block of Brook Road around 11 p.m. He died from his injuries.More >>
A fire broke out at a hotel in Henrico, causing several people to evacuate. One person was injured in the incident.More >>
Henrico County Public Schools will host a community safety forum to discuss safety at the school division's 72 schools and program centers.More >>
Following the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida on Thursday, NBC12 has learned one of the construction firms involved has Virginia ties.More >>
Henrico police responded to a report of a road rage incident in the county's west end on Friday morning.More >>
