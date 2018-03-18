Man killed while trying to cross the street

A man has died while trying to cross the street in Henrico late Saturday night.

Police said the man was trying to cross the street near the Wawa in the 5200 block of Brook Road around 11 p.m. He died from his injuries.

It does not appear that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. The driver remained on the scene.

Police will release the victim's identity once they notify his family.

