Chesterfield police search for vandalism suspect

Chesterfield police need the public's help in finding a suspect who is accused of vandalizing a credit card machine.More >>
Chesterfield police need the public's help in finding a suspect who is accused of vandalizing a credit card machine.More >>
Chesterfield officers said they received a call for a reported shooting just after 12 a.m. on Sunday on Burnt Oak Drive, located in the Ivy Walk apartment complex.More >>
Chesterfield officers said they received a call for a reported shooting just after 12 a.m. on Sunday on Burnt Oak Drive, located in the Ivy Walk apartment complex.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store and restaurant.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store and restaurant.More >>
Chesterfield police need the public's help in identifying three people in connection with a theft at a Walmart.More >>
Chesterfield police need the public's help in identifying three people in connection with a theft at a Walmart.More >>
Chesterfield police need help in identifying a suspect seen checking for unlocked cars.More >>
Chesterfield police need help in identifying a suspect seen checking for unlocked cars.More >>