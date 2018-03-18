Chesterfield police search for vandalism suspect

Chesterfield police need help in finding this man (Source: Lt. Don Story on Twitter)

Chesterfield police need the public's help in finding a suspect who is accused of vandalizing a credit card machine.

This happened at the Sheetz, located at 20 South Providence Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is about 5-feet-9-inches tall, and in his early 20s. He has blonde hair and a thin build.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

