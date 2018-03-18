Shots fired into car at Chesterfield apartment complex

A shot was fired into a car at a Chesterfield apartment complex (Source: Sgt. JR Lamb on Twitter)

Police need the public's help in finding whoever fired a bullet into a car window, nearly shattering it.

Chesterfield officers said they received a call for a reported shooting just after 12 a.m. on Sunday on Burnt Oak Drive, located in the Ivy Walk apartment complex. Officers also found shell casing nearby.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

