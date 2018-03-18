Man robs Chesterfield convenience store, restaurant at gunpoint

Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store and restaurant.

The robbery happened at the Mapco Express and Subway at 13200 Kingston Avenue around 2:19 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a man walked in, pointed a gun, and demanded money from both businesses. No one was injured, but police said the suspect stole money and tobacco products from the Mapco Express.

The suspect left the area in a silver SUV that was waiting nearby.

Police described the suspect as a black man, who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood, black pants with white stripes, dark shoes with white soles, dark gloves, a dark mask, and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

