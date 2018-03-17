Nebraska Wesleyan beats Wisconsin-Oshkosh for D-III title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nebraska Wesleyan beats Wisconsin-Oshkosh for D-III title

SALEM, Va. (AP) - Tournament MVP Cooper Cook scored 16 points, Jack Hiller added 14, including a late 3-pointer that gave Nebraska Wesleyan the lead for good, and the Prairie Wolves beat Wisconsin-Oshkosh 78-72 on Saturday night for their first Division III national championship.

Nebraska Wesleyan (30-3) finished its season with 13 consecutive wins, including a 130-97 win over top-ranked Whitman in the Elite Eight.

Cook and Hiller each hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range as the Prairie Wolves finished 14 of 22 from behind the arc and shot 52 percent overall. UNW concluded the tournament with a record 73 made 3s in six games.

UWO's Jack Flynn made two free throws before Ben Boots hit back-to-back 3s - the second from well beyond NBA range - to make it 72-all with 2:52 to play. But, after Hiller missed a 3 on the other end, Cook grabbed the offensive rebounds before Nate Schimonitz found Hiller for a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Prairie Wolves back in front for good. The Titans committed a turnover on each of their next two possessions: a shot-clock violation and, after a tightly-contested fall-away jumper by Schimonitz, a steal by UNW's Ryan Garver. Garver's free throw with 4.4 to play capped the scoring.

Schimonitz finished with 15 points and six assists for UNW. Garver and Deion Wells-Ross scored 11 points apiece and Well-Ross added three blocks.

Boots led Wisconsin-Oshkosh (25-8) with 24 points, including six of the Titans' 17 3-pointers. Charlie Noone added 14 points and five assists while Brett Wittchow scored 12 and Flynn 10 for the Titans, who tied the program's single-season record for wins.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win

    NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:23:47 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:37:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...
    Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.More >>
    Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.More >>

  • Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team makes final four

    Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team makes final four

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:53:33 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

    More >>

    A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

    More >>

  • Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament

    Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:53:08 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:38:25 GMT
    (Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...(Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...
    The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.More >>
    The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly