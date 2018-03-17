Police search for suspects in connection with stealing cell phones from Walmart

Chesterfield police need the public's help in identifying three people in connection with a theft at a Walmart.

Officers say several cell phones were stolen from the Walmart located at 12200 Chattanooga Plaza on March 11 at 5:50 a.m.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-0660.

Officers need help to ID three larceny suspects. Several cellphones were stolen from Walmart 12200 Chattanooga Plaza on 3/11/18 at 5:50 a.m. Call 748-0660 with info. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/KCJ17DjIUS — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) March 17, 2018

