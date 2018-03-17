Police search for suspects in connection with stealing cell phones from Walmart

Police search for suspects in connection with stealing cell phon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police need the public's help in identifying three people in connection with a theft at a Walmart.

Officers say several cell phones were stolen from the Walmart located at 12200 Chattanooga Plaza on March 11 at 5:50 a.m.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-0660.

