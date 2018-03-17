Police search for suspect checking for unlocked cars - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for suspect checking for unlocked cars

Source: Chesterfield police Source: Chesterfield police
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police need help in identifying a suspect seen checking for unlocked cars.

The person was caught on video on March 8 around 11:35 p.m. in the Bridlewood Forest Subdivision. The suspect walked away after he found out the car door was locked.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly