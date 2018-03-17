Police search for suspect checking for unlocked cars

Chesterfield police need help in identifying a suspect seen checking for unlocked cars.

The person was caught on video on March 8 around 11:35 p.m. in the Bridlewood Forest Subdivision. The suspect walked away after he found out the car door was locked.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 804-748-0660.

Officers need help to ID a suspicious subject caught on video on 3/8 at 11:35 p.m. in the Bridlewood Forest Subdivision. The suspect walks away due to the vehicle being locked. Call 748-0660 w/ info. @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/0relSVDDHr — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) March 17, 2018

