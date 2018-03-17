Teacher apologizes for accidentally firing gun in classroom - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teacher apologizes for accidentally firing gun in classroom

(David Royal/ Monterey County Herald via AP, File). File - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander speaks during an election forum in Seaside, Calif. Alexander, teacher and Mayor Pro-tem in Northern California acc... (David Royal/ Monterey County Herald via AP, File). File - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander speaks during an election forum in Seaside, Calif. Alexander, teacher and Mayor Pro-tem in Northern California acc...

SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) - A teacher at a Northern California high school has apologized for accidentally firing a gun inside his classroom, causing minor injuries to three students.

Dennis Alexander, who is also an elected member of the Seaside City Council and a reserve officer for a nearby police department, apologized and thanked community members for their support at a council meeting Thursday night, the Monterey Herald newspaper reported .

"I can't find the words to say how sorry I am for the incident," he said at the packed meeting attended by about 100 students who supported Alexander.

Students also have organized a petition to keep him on as a teacher. Alexander has been placed on administrative leave from his job at the school and his role at the Sand City Police Department.

Police have said Alexander was pointing the gun at the ceiling Tuesday to make sure it was not loaded when it discharged inside his classroom at Seaside High School. He was not authorized to have a gun on the campus in the coastal community about 115 miles (185 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Police say no one sustained serious injuries in the incident a day before a national walkout by students to protest gun violence in schools.

The accidental shooting came amid a national debate over whether to arm teachers in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

___

Information from: The Monterey County Herald, http://www.montereyherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:43:56 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:55:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>

  • The 'force' with Mark Hamill at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day

    The 'force' with Mark Hamill at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:34:13 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:24:42 GMT
    (Brian Lawless/PA via AP). US actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York attend the St Patrick's day parade, in Dublin, Saturday March 17, 2018.(Brian Lawless/PA via AP). US actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York attend the St Patrick's day parade, in Dublin, Saturday March 17, 2018.
    Mark Hamill has tweeted that "today the whole galaxy is Irish" as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    Mark Hamill has tweeted that "today the whole galaxy is Irish" as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>

  • Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years sober at show with DJ Khaled

    Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years sober at show with DJ Khaled

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-17 17:54:14 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:24:38 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato celebrated six years sober at a concert in New York with tour mate and DJ Khaled, whose ...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato celebrated six years sober at a concert in New York with tour mate and DJ Khaled, whose ...
    Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety at a concert in New York with tour mate DJ Khaled, whose powerful words brought the pop star to tears.More >>
    Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety at a concert in New York with tour mate DJ Khaled, whose powerful words brought the pop star to tears.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly