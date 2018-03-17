Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, reacts after missing a putt on the second green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery after making a putt for birdie on the sixth green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Tiger Woods hits from the first fairway during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after making a putt for birdie on the second green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Henrik Stenson did just enough right for a 1-under 71 to take the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson mixed birdies and bogeys on a warm afternoon and goes into the final round with a one-shot lead for the second time in four years at Bay Hill, where he has never won. Only he now has a lot more players chasing him than Bryson DeChambeau (72).

Rory McIlroy birdied two of his last three holes for a 67 and was two shots back. Justin Rose also had a 67 and was three shots behind.

Tiger Woods also goes into Sunday with a shot at winning. He made another bold play on the par-5 16th to set up a birdie, made a 12-foot birdie on the 18th and shot 69. He was five back.

