Bald eagles welcome new hatchling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

Two bald eagles in Washington, D.C. welcomed a new hatchling.

Liberty and Justice's little one hatched from its shell on St. Patrick's Day. According to NBC affiliate WRC, Liberty laid the egg, called ECC3, on Feb. 7.

Another eaglet is on the way. The egg was laid on Feb. 11, and it should hatch between March 18 and 24.

Click here to watch the Earth Conservation Corps' livestream of the nest.

