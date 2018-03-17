Richmond police search for hit-and-run suspect

A man is fighting for his life, following a crash that happened on Friday, and police are looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run.

Police said Andre W. Howard, 29, was speeding down North 23rd Street in a 2015 gold Toyota Camry. According to officers, another driver was heading east on W Street, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Camry.

Both vehicles remained at the scene. However, police said Howard ran from the scene, leaving three injured people that were in his car at the crash site.

The man driving the other car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was the only person inside the car, police said.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with any information about the suspect in the hit-and-run is asked to call the Richmond Police Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

