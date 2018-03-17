Authorities on the scene of building collapse in downtown Savannah, 13 people injured

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thirteen people were injured in a building collapse at Rogue Water Taphouse Saturday evening.
Several people are in critical condition. Injured people were transported to three local hospitals.
Savannah fire is on scene.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Bay and Broughton Streets, with officials advising for people to avoid the area.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
