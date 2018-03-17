NBC12 members at Transformation Expo

A man is fighting for his life, following a crash that happened on Friday, and police are looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run.More >>
It was a day of inspiration at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday at the Transformation Expo.More >>
Two men are in the hospital following two separate shootings in Richmond on Saturday.More >>
The fifth annual K-9 Veterans Day will be held Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial.More >>
A new, 100-unit apartment complex could go up just outside VCU's Monroe Campus, but there are some concerns that historic buildings could be demolished in the process.More >>
