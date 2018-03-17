NBC12 members at Transformation Expo

It was a day of inspiration at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday at the Transformation Expo.

Several members of the NBC12 team were there, along with some of the biggest names in Gospel music, like John P Kee, the legendary Clark sisters, and Jonathan McReynolds.

This year, there was a special award segment honoring people in the Richmond community.

This was the event's 11th anniversary.

