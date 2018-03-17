One person injured after fire breaks out at Henrico hotel

A fire broke out at a hotel in Henrico, causing several people to evacuate. One person was injured in the incident.More >>
Henrico County Public Schools will host a community safety forum to discuss safety at the school division's 72 schools and program centers.More >>
Following the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida on Thursday, NBC12 has learned one of the construction firms involved has Virginia ties.More >>
Henrico police responded to a report of a road rage incident in the county's west end on Friday morning.More >>
The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.More >>
