One person injured after fire breaks out at Henrico hotel

A fire broke out at a hotel in Henrico, causing several people to evacuate. One person was injured in the incident.

Crews received a call for a fire around 2:12 p.m. on Saturday in the Suburban Lodge, located in the 7800 block of Shrader Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found out that the fire started in a hotel room.

The fire was being controlled by a sprinkler head, but fire officials said smoke filled the halls and common areas.

Firefighters helped several people evacuate from the building, and officials said some had mobility issues. Some people were even taken out of the windows.

The person injured in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

The Henrico Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and police are directing traffic around the scene.

