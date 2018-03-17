Henrico Schools to host community safety forum

Henrico County Public Schools will host a community safety forum to discuss safety at the school division's 72 schools and program centers.

The forum will be held on March 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hungary Creek Middle School, located at 4909 Francistown Road. The event is open to the public.

Members from Henrico police, Henrico fire, and the school division will give remarks. Then, attendees will be divided into small groups, led by a moderator, to present their thoughts and ideas about school safety.

There will also be a short safety video.

The feedback will be posted on Henrico County Public School's website.

School board members, Henrico Schools administrators and representatives of Henrico Schools' Department of Safety and Emergency Management will also be in attendance.

