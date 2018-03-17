Plot thickens, but Purdue's Painter still says Haas unlikely - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Plot thickens, but Purdue's Painter still says Haas unlikely

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - There's now a bit of mystery surrounding the status of Purdue center Isaac Haas.

That could be encouraging news for the second-seeded Boilermakers, who announced Friday that Haas would miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament with a broken elbow. On Saturday, a CBS reporter tweeted that Haas had practiced with the team, although coach Matt Painter tried to keep expectations low for a possible return by his star.

"He ran up and down today, did a few things and worked out," Painter said. "I don't see him playing."

Still, Painter said he thinks Haas will dress and go to warmups for Sunday's game against 10th-seeded Butler.

"I would think he wants to do that to stay connected and stuff," he said.

Haas fell to the floor during Purdue's victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday, and he appeared in a good deal of pain, but he left the game only briefly before returning. So it was a surprise afterward when the Boilermakers ruled him out.

Painter said Saturday that Haas will still need surgery at some point, and if he were to play, he'd need to have a brace approved.

If Purdue can win Sunday and advance to the Sweet 16, then Haas and the Boilermakers would have a few more days to take stock of the situation.

"He's fractured his elbow. So he can go out there and get in warmups and do things but I don't think he's going to play. I'm obviously not a doctor," Painter said. "But I've been able to look at it and see - he just went through things today and just getting loose and everything. His legs aren't broke. So you're allowed to still run when your elbow is fractured."

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

