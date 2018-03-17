Capitals' Kuznetsov out vs. Flyers, considered day-to-day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Capitals' Kuznetsov out vs. Flyers, considered day-to-day

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - The Washington Capitals say center Evgeny Kuznetsov is day-to-day with an upper body injury and won't play Sunday at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kuznetsov was slashed in the left wrist/arm by New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey and crashed into the boards in the same place Friday night in the Capitals' 5-1 victory Friday night. Kuznetsov left the game and did not return.

Coach Barry Trotz said after the game he didn't have an update, adding Kuznetsov would be evaluated Saturday. The Capitals had the day off after back-to-back games and will not hold a morning skate before facing Philadelphia.

Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 50 assists and is second with 21 goals and 71 points behind fellow Russian star Alex Ovechkin. Chandler Stephenson is expected to replace Kuznetsov against the Flyers and would be Washington's fourth-line center in the coming weeks if the 25-year-old is out for any length of time.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win

    NCAA Latest: Florida State finishes off 1st round with win

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:23:47 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:37:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...
    Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.More >>
    Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.More >>

  • Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team makes final four

    Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team makes final four

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:53:33 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

    More >>

    A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

    More >>

  • Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament

    Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:53:08 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:38:25 GMT
    (Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...(Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...
    The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.More >>
    The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly