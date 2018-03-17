Ashland man killed in Hanover crash

An Ashland man has died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CRV was heading eastbound on Ashland Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road while going through a curve. The car rolled over multiple times.

The driver, Thomas K. Horne, 29, of Ashland was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

The crash happened around 2:54 a.m. in the 13400 block of Ashland Road.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine what led to the crash.

