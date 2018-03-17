Morocco bid: $16bn for 2026 World Cup venues, infrastructure - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Morocco bid: $16bn for 2026 World Cup venues, infrastructure

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Morocco says it will need to spend almost $16 billion to prepare to host the 2026 World Cup, with every proposed stadium and training ground built from scratch or renovated.

With less than three months until the FIFA vote, the north African nation on Saturday presented details of its proposal to take on the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The North American bid plans to rely on existing infrastructure, including large NFL stadiums already hosting events.

When FIFA insiders score the bids, infrastructure - of which half relates to stadiums - will account for 70 percent of the panel's mark. The remaining 30 percent is based on projected costs and revenues. A high-risk bid can be disqualified before the FIFA Congress votes on June 13.

Morocco says for $3 billion it can build nine stadiums, refurbish five others and build or renovate 130 training grounds.

That is part of the $12.6 billion in public investment that also requires hospital services being upgraded in 20 cities and transport networks improved for the first 48-team World Cup.

The bid says another $3.2 billion of private investment is required to build hotels.

Morocco's bid team told The Associated Press that the projections had been "carefully costed" but could not provide a breakdown on how the figures were reached.

