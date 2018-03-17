Organization to host free prom dress giveaway

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

An organization will be hosting a free prom dress giveaway in April. This is the second year that Operation PROM's Virginia Chapter has done it.

The giveaway will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sharon Baptist Church Event Center, located at 500 East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

All prom dresses are free to high school students that are in financial need and are passing all of their classes. Students are required to register online and fill out a brief application. Once students are registered, they will receive a confirmation email.

On the day of the giveaway, students can pick out one dress and some accessories. All of the dresses were donated by people or retailers across the country.

Tuxedos are first come, first serve, and the vouchers are distributed through email. The voucher is for renting a tuxedo from a local participating partner. Students must register online to receive a tuxedo voucher.

Operation PROM is a national non-profit organization that helps thousands of teens who live in shelters, group homes, or very low-income households attend their prom at little or no cost.

