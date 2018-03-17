Two men injured in Richmond shootings

Two men are in the hospital following two separate shootings in Richmond on Saturday.

The first shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. where police say a man was self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if he drove himself or someone drove him.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Hull Street.

The second shooting happened in the 1800 block of North 22nd Street shortly after 10 a.m., where the victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the shootings, and they do not have any suspect information.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12