NCAA Latest: Purdue's Haas to warm up for Butler game

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks to reporters during news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Kentucky faces Buffalo in a second-round game on Saturday.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, file photo, Rhode Island's Jeff Dowtin (11) greets Fatts Russell during overtime in a first-round game against Oklahoma at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Pittsbu...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Villanova's Jalen Brunson, right, Mikal Bridges, center, and Phil Booth, left, chuckle as they take questions during a news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Vi...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

By The Associated Press



The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

2:20 p.m.

The plot is now thickening for Purdue and star center Isaac Haas.

Coach Matt Painter now says he thinks Haas will dress and go to warmups for Sunday's game against Butler, but he said he still doesn't expect the big man to play after breaking his elbow in Friday's victory over Cal State Fullerton. Shortly before Painter's news conference Saturday, a CBS reporter tweeted that Haas had practiced.

Purdue announced Friday that he was out for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, but there now appears to be some question about that.

"He ran up and down today, did a few things and worked out," Painter said. "I don't see him playing."

Haas was not available to reporters Saturday.

___

2:15 p.m.

No second-round flameout for top-seeded Villanova this time.

Mikal Bridges scored 22 of his 23 points in the second half and the Wildcats rolled by ninth-seeded Alabama 81-58 and into the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Bridges poured in 16 points during an 18-1 burst to start the second half as Villanova quickly pulled away.

Donte DiVencenzo added 18 off the bench for Villanova (31-5), helping the Wildcats stay in front in the first half with star guard Jalen Brunson in foul trouble.

The Wildcats had lost during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times as a No. 1 or 2 seed, including last season. They overwhelmed the Crimson Tide (20-16) with a barrage of 3-pointers. Villanova finished 17 of 41 from deep.

The Wildcats will play either Marshall or West Virginia in the East Regional semifinals in Boston on Friday.

Alabama freshman star Collin Sexton finished with 17 points but also committed five of the Crimson Tide's 15 turnovers

___

1:40 p.m.

No. 1 Villanova has a Sweet 16 berth in sight.

Mikal Bridges hit three straight 3-pointers and the Wildcats opened the second half on an 18-1 run to grab a 50-28 lead. Bridges scored only 1 point in the first half before he exploded in the second.

He finished off a thunderous alley-oop then went on his 3-point spree.

The Wildcats are trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since they won the national championship in 2016. Villanova was upset by Wisconsin in the second round a year ago.

___

1:10 p.m.

No. 1 Villanova is getting a scare from Alabama.

The Wildcats lead the ninth-seeded Crimson Tide 32-27 at halftime. The sport is still buzzing from top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.

Alabama would love to make it two No. 1s knocked out.

The Wildcats are upset prone because they live and die by the 3-pointer. When it works, and it usually works, they are clearly one of the best teams in the tournament.

Against Alabama, they missed eight of their first 11 3-point attempts. Donte DiVincenzo steadied the Wildcats when he hit three straight 3s and added one more right before the half to give them a 5-point edge.

DiVincenzo scored 18 points in the half.

___

12:50 p.m.

The Pac-12 is out. The Big Ten is undefeated. And the SEC has the most teams left in the NCAA Tournament with six still playing after the first round.

The conference scoreboard for the 32 teams left in the NCAA Tournament is an interesting mix with 13 conferences remaining, with most of the one-bid leagues and the Pac-12 bounced in the first round.

The ACC has five teams left in the field after losing four teams in the first round, while the Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 each have four teams chasing a spot in the Sweet 16.

Here's a look at the tournament records for the basketball's top conferences at the start of the second round:

SEC: 6-2

ACC: 6-4

Big Ten: 4-0

Big East: 4-2

Big 12: 4-3

Pac-12: 0-3.

___

12 p.m.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday - with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.

Fellow No. 1 seed Villanova opens the action against Alabama, as the Wildcats look to avoid a second-round exit for the second year in a row.

Second-seeded Duke will face a dangerous and veteran Rhode Island team, while Kentucky takes on 13th-seeded Buffalo - which blew out Arizona on Thursday.

No. 1 seeded Kansas will play Seton Hall, while Tennessee has Loyola-Chicago in its path to the Sweet 16.

Ohio State and Gonzaga will square off in Boise. Florida and Texas Tech will meet in an AP Top 25 matchup, and Michigan closes out the day against Houston.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.