Authorities recover bodies, vehicles from fatal Miami bridge collapse

Two cars pinned under the rubble were recovered from the wreckage Saturday morning.
"Earlier this morning, finally our crews that were assisting us in this process were successful after hours and hours of incredible work that they've been doing, were successful in removing two vehicles from under that rubbish,” said Juan Perez of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “What I can tell you right now ... we've discovered three bodies within these two vehicles.”
Two bodies and four cars remain buried in the rubble, according to police.
News emerged Friday that an engineer for the company that designed the bridge left a message for a state employee warning the bridge had "some cracking."
That message was left Tuesday but the employee was out on assignment.