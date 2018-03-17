Spurs beat Swansea to get 'home' FA Cup semifinal at Wembley

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, and Swansea City's Alfie Mawson battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, scores his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturd...

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Tottenham secured a place in the FA Cup semifinals at its temporary Wembley Stadium home by beating Swansea 3-0 on Saturday, with Christian Eriksen scoring two of the three long-range goals.

Erik Lamela also struck from outside the area in the quarterfinal at Liberty Stadium as Tottenham stayed in contention for a first trophy in 10 years.

Wembley is the designated neutral ground for the FA Cup semifinals - and final - but Tottenham is well accustomed to it after taking up temporary residence at the national stadium this season while its home at White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

Manchester United hosts Brighton later Saturday. In the other quarterfinal matches on Sunday, Chelsea visits Leicester and third-tier Wigan is at home to Southampton.

There were also four Premier League games on Saturday, with a focus on the scrap against relegation before Liverpool hosted Watford in the evening.

Stoke and West Bromwich Albion remain in the bottom two places after 2-1 losses. Junior Stanislas sealed Bournemouth's win over last-placed West Brom. Cenk Tosun netted twice for Everton at Stoke, which had Charlie Adam dismissed for a lunge on Wayne Rooney.

Crystal Palace escaped the drop zone by beating Huddersfield 2-0, with Southampton dropping into the danger zone having played a game less.

KANE NOT MISSED

In South Wales, Tottenham coped well without star striker Harry Kane, who is likely missing until next month because of an ankle injury. Son Heung-min started as Kane's replacement up front and had a goal disallowed for offside, with the decision being confirmed by the video assistant referee.

But Tottenham was already leading at that stage.

Eriksen was allowed to advance to the edge of the area by Swansea's retreating defenders before the Denmark playmaker curled a left-foot shot into the corner in the 11th minute.

Lamela scored from similar range, and in similar circumstances, in first-half injury time before Eriksen fired home a low shot from 20 meters in the 62nd.

The FA Cup represents Tottenham's last chance of silverware this season after getting eliminated from the Champions League by Juventus last week.

