Spurs beat Swansea to get 'home' FA Cup semifinal at Wembley - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spurs beat Swansea to get 'home' FA Cup semifinal at Wembley

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturd... (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturd...
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, scores his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, scores his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, and Swansea City's Alfie Mawson battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, and Swansea City's Alfie Mawson battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Tottenham secured a place in the FA Cup semifinals at its temporary Wembley Stadium home by beating Swansea 3-0 on Saturday, with Christian Eriksen scoring two of the three long-range goals.

Erik Lamela also struck from outside the area in the quarterfinal at Liberty Stadium as Tottenham stayed in contention for a first trophy in 10 years.

Wembley is the designated neutral ground for the FA Cup semifinals - and final - but Tottenham is well accustomed to it after taking up temporary residence at the national stadium this season while its home at White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

Manchester United hosts Brighton later Saturday. In the other quarterfinal matches on Sunday, Chelsea visits Leicester and third-tier Wigan is at home to Southampton.

There were also four Premier League games on Saturday, with a focus on the scrap against relegation before Liverpool hosted Watford in the evening.

Stoke and West Bromwich Albion remain in the bottom two places after 2-1 losses. Junior Stanislas sealed Bournemouth's win over last-placed West Brom. Cenk Tosun netted twice for Everton at Stoke, which had Charlie Adam dismissed for a lunge on Wayne Rooney.

Crystal Palace escaped the drop zone by beating Huddersfield 2-0, with Southampton dropping into the danger zone having played a game less.

___

KANE NOT MISSED

In South Wales, Tottenham coped well without star striker Harry Kane, who is likely missing until next month because of an ankle injury. Son Heung-min started as Kane's replacement up front and had a goal disallowed for offside, with the decision being confirmed by the video assistant referee.

But Tottenham was already leading at that stage.

Eriksen was allowed to advance to the edge of the area by Swansea's retreating defenders before the Denmark playmaker curled a left-foot shot into the corner in the 11th minute.

Lamela scored from similar range, and in similar circumstances, in first-half injury time before Eriksen fired home a low shot from 20 meters in the 62nd.

The FA Cup represents Tottenham's last chance of silverware this season after getting eliminated from the Champions League by Juventus last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years sober at show with DJ Khaled

    Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years sober at show with DJ Khaled

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-17 17:54:14 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:45:11 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato celebrated six years sober at a concert in New York with tour mate and DJ Khaled, whose ...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato celebrated six years sober at a concert in New York with tour mate and DJ Khaled, whose ...
    Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety at a concert in New York with tour mate DJ Khaled, whose powerful words brought the pop star to tears.More >>
    Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety at a concert in New York with tour mate DJ Khaled, whose powerful words brought the pop star to tears.More >>

  • Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:43:56 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:35:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>

  • The 'force' with Mark Hamill at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day

    The 'force' with Mark Hamill at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:34:13 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:15:04 GMT
    (Brian Lawless/PA via AP). US actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York attend the St Patrick's day parade, in Dublin, Saturday March 17, 2018.(Brian Lawless/PA via AP). US actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York attend the St Patrick's day parade, in Dublin, Saturday March 17, 2018.
    Mark Hamill has tweeted that "today the whole galaxy is Irish" as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    Mark Hamill has tweeted that "today the whole galaxy is Irish" as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly