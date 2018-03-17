Fifth annual K-9 Veterans Day on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The fifth annual K-9 Veterans Day will be held Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial.

The commemoration honors the contributions of dogs that serve side-by-side with their human companions on the battlefield, at home assisting law enforcement agencies, performing search and rescue missions, and providing companionship to military and civilian hospital patients and veterans.

A patriotic ceremony will be held in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on the memorial grounds. K-9 units scheduled to perform include: Marine Corps Base Quantico Military Working Dogs, Virginia Capitol Police K-9s; Hanover Hounds Search and Rescue Team K-9s; and Canine Companions Service and Therapy Dogs.

The event is free and goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial. No personal pets are allowed at this event.

