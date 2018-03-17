Chesterfield police search for armed robbery suspect

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 12120 Harrowgate Road around 3:13 a.m.

Police said a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect stole money and tobacco products before running from the store, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man and is about 5-feet-7-inches tall. Police say he was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with white stripes, black shoes with white soles, black gloves, a black mask, and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12