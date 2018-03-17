Merkel defends Germany's trade surplus - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Merkel defends Germany's trade surplus

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file). FILE - In this March 16, 2018 file photo. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Loefven, in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merke... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file). FILE - In this March 16, 2018 file photo. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Loefven, in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merke...

BERLIN (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending the country's trade surplus, saying the government is working to encourage domestic demand but that not all factors are in its control.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been critical of Germany's surplus, and Merkel's comments in her weekly podcast Saturday come as Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gets ready to head off Sunday to Washington for talks with a possible trade war looming between Europe and the U.S.

Merkel said domestic demand has been growing, helping narrow the German trade surplus to 244.9 billion euros in 2017 ($301.1 billion) from a record 248.9 billion euros the previous year.

But she noted fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates were outside Germany's control, and the trade surpluses also "show that our products are in demand."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Porn star who alleges Trump affair has faced threats

    Lawyer: Porn star who alleges Trump affair has faced threats

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:25:34 GMT
    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm. (Source: CNN)An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm. (Source: CNN)

    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.

    More >>

    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.

    More >>

  • Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:43:56 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:24:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:23:14 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-03-17 14:04:28 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.More >>
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly