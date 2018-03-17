Overall champs Shiffrin, Hirscher lead season-ending races - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Overall champs Shiffrin, Hirscher lead season-ending races

(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). United States's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). United States's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). Austria's Bernadette Schild competes during a women's slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). Austria's Bernadette Schild competes during a women's slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet competes during a men's giant slalom at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 17, 2018.

ARE, Sweden (AP) - Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin closed in on a record-equaling eighth slalom victory of the season on Saturday by building a commanding lead in the first run at the World Cup finals.

The American led Bernadette Schild of Austria by 0.49 seconds and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.55, while Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden had 0.84 to make up in the second run.

Shiffrin, who secured her fifth slalom season title last week, could match Janica Kostelic's best mark from the 2000-01 season, when the Croatian great won eight races in the discipline.

Earlier, Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher took the lead in the opening run of the last men's giant slalom of the season.

The Austrian nearly skied out after catching a bump halfway down his run but still finished 0.50 seconds ahead of Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.59 behind in third, with Zan Kranjec of Slovenia a further 0.08 back in fourth.

Hirscher, who won eight of the last nine GS races, has already locked up the season title in the discipline and his seventh straight overall championship two weeks ago.

Hirscher could become only the third skier to win 13 races in a single World Cup season, after Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark achieved the feat in 1978-79 and Austria's Hermann Maier in 2000-01.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:43:56 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-03-17 11:24:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>

  • Lawyer: Porn star who alleges Trump affair has faced threats

    Lawyer: Porn star who alleges Trump affair has faced threats

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-17 10:44:29 GMT
    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm. (Source: CNN)An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm. (Source: CNN)

    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.

    More >>

    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.

    More >>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:23:14 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-03-17 09:24:53 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.More >>
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly