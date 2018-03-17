Emirates: Attendant who fell from emergency exit has died

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Long-haul carrier Emirates says a flight attendant who fell from an emergency exit of a Boeing 777 parked in Uganda has died.
Emirates issued a statement Saturday acknowledging the woman's death, saying she succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the fall Wednesday at Entebbe International Airport.
The airline added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and we're providing them with all possible support and care."
Civil aviation authorities in Uganda are investigating the woman's fall from the plane as it was preparing to depart for Dubai, Emirates' headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.
Emirates says it "will extend our full cooperation to the authorities in their investigation."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
