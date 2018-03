Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Nick Young, on floor, watches his pass to Quinn Cook during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, March 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant speaks during a media conference on Friday, March 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Durant will miss 1-2 weeks to allow a rib injury to heal.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant leaves a media conference on Friday, March 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Durant announced he will miss 1-2 weeks to allow a rib injury to heal.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Sacramento Kings' Skal Labissiere, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Omri Casspi falls to the floor with an ankle injury in front of coach Steve Kerr, background center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, March 16, 2018, i...

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Buddy Hield made three free throws over the final 27.5 seconds, Willie Cauley-Stein had a late dunk and the Sacramento Kings won for the second time this season on Golden State's home floor, beating a Warriors team missing its top three scorers 98-93 on Friday night.

Hield finished with 22 points off the bench. He also had seven assists and seven rebounds.

Quinn Cook scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting for Golden State, making his initial seven shots and also hitting a career-best five 3-pointers after Kevin Durant was lost to a broken rib in a discouraging pregame announcement for the defending champions.

Draymond Green returned from a one-game injury absence to produce 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

Hield made one free throw with 27.5 seconds left and then two more with 13.2 seconds remaining as the Kings withstood a frantic final minute after the teams entered the final quarter tied at 75. Sacramento also won at Oracle Arena on Nov. 27.

Before the game, NBA Finals MVP Durant became the latest Warriors star to go down . Then Golden State lost reserve Omri Casspi to an ankle injury early in the game.

Durant will miss at least two weeks with a fractured rib on the right side, joining fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the injury list for the Warriors.

An MRI exam Friday revealed Durant's injury and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant said there's still time for the team to heal and get ready for the playoffs. He missed 18 games in 2017 before returning for the final two contests of the regular season.

"No concern. I've got a couple weeks and I'm just trying to get healthy, and I'm just trying to make sure I'm out there being able to be me on the court," Durant said. "That's the most important thing. It's not great timing-wise, obviously. It's all about just feeling better when I'm out there playing."

Cook scored 13 in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to a nice lead, but they held just a 59-57 edge at halftime.

Both teams played the first of back-to-back games.

TIP-INS

Kings: The Kings shot 14 for 31 from 3-point range and held a 47-40 rebounding advantage. ... Kosta Koufos, who had 12 rebounds, was hit with a technical early in the second.

Warriors: Casspi limped off at the 9-minute mark of the second with a sprained right ankle. ... Curry missed his fourth straight game after re-injuring his troublesome right ankle. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, while Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be examined again next Thursday. ... Green became the eighth player in franchise history with 500 or more blocked shots.

A CHAMP'S NIGHT

In a sweet pregame moment, Steve Kerr brought up Champ Pederson on Warriors special needs night to help with the pregame media session before Pederson announced the starting lineups. Champ is 30 and has Down syndrome. He has worked part-time as a finance assistant for the Warriors since last fall and is the big brother of Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

"He could be in the lineup," Kerr joked.

"I could be," Pederson said, grinning, "for Steph Curry."

UP NEXT

Kings: At Utah on Saturday.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.