FIRST ALERT: Will we see snow as Spring begins?

The weather is expected to turn stormy again as winter comes to an end and we officially welcome in Spring next Tuesday, March 20th at 12:15 pm. The models are not in agreement on how exactly this storm will come together, but I am confident that a storm is likely to develop!

Here is a look at what may be happening as of 7am on Tuesday morning according to the European Model:

A chilly rain is expected to develop for most all of Central Virginia on Monday night. However, you'll note that the European model is suggesting snow will be falling Tuesday morning over a large portion of western, northwestern and northern Virginia.

Later Tuesday morning and early afternoon, the European model suggests heavy precipitation will be coming down in Central Virginia allowing colder air aloft to be brought down to the surface allowing that rain to change over to a heavy, wet, slushy snow with temperatures somewhere in the mid 30s. Here is what the radar could possibly look like (not a forecast, just a possibility).....take note of that deep blue color covering many parts of our viewing area. That blue indicates SNOW:

This precipitation is forecast by the European model to taper off and move out later in the day. However, a second round of precipitation is forecast by later Tuesday night into Wednesday. This could also be in the form or rain or even snow. Here is what the radar could look like according to the European model at 12pm on Wednesday:

The American (GFS) model is indicating a storm track that would produce an ALL RAIN event across our entire region on Tuesday. However, even the GFS model is indicating the potential for some snow or snow showers into the day on Wednesday. Here is what the GFS model depicts what the radar might look like at 12pm on Wednesday:

So, what's the bottom line? There is a LOW LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE in the details on how this storm is going to play out in terms of what will be the dominant precipitation type on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our hope is that the computer guidance will come into better agreement over the weekend increasing our confidence level on what we'll end up seeing around the region. Chances are looking good that we will see some snowflakes flying as Spring begins. How much is going to stick, if any? That is still the big question mark.

We'll continue to monitor the trends closely and keep you updated!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.