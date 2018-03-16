UVA faces UMBC in first round of NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers face off against the UMBC Retrievers Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Marc Davis is in Charlotte with complete coverage of the game. Follow Marc on Twitter for live updates.

Not a bad seat for this one. pic.twitter.com/FSixni2jOh — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12