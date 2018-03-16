No. 1 UVA makes history, loses first round of NCAA Tournament

There are a lot of sad Wahoos Friday night, after No. 1 Virginia lost to the UMBC Retrievers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time a No. 1 seed has lost in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

The UMBC Retrievers are now the first No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1 seed, while thoroughly thrashing brackets across the country.

Two other Virginia teams - Virginia Tech and Radford - also lost in the first round of the tournament.

At this moment, No. 1 seeds are 135-0 vs No. 16. We are about to see the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 17, 2018

And a montage of upsets from tournaments past is now playing on the video board.... — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 17, 2018

No assists for UVA in the first half. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 17, 2018

We're tied at 21 at the half. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 17, 2018

Not a bad seat for this one. pic.twitter.com/FSixni2jOh — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 17, 2018

