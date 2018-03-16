No. 1 UVA makes history, loses first round of NCAA Tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No. 1 UVA makes history, loses first round of NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) -

There are a lot of sad Wahoos Friday night, after No. 1 Virginia lost to the UMBC Retrievers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time a No. 1 seed has lost in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

The UMBC Retrievers are now the first No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1 seed, while thoroughly thrashing brackets across the country.

Two other Virginia teams - Virginia Tech and Radford - also lost in the first round of the tournament.

