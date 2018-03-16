Bayer recalls some Alka-Seltzer Plus products - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bayer recalls some Alka-Seltzer Plus products

Bayer is voluntarily recalling some Alka-Seltzer Plus packages because the ingredients on the front sticker may not match the product inside the box.

The affected products were sold in the U.S. after Feb. 19 at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger, which includes Dillions Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers, and Smith's Food and Drug.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also says if the Bayer logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall.

"The ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may potentially be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton. This may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid. There may be potential for serious health consequences. To date, no complaint has been received that resulted in an adverse health consequence," the FDA said.

Those who have purchased the recalled product are asked to stop using it and to call Bayer with questions or to report any issues.

Bayer Consumer Relations can be reached at 1-800-986-0369 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

Consumers can also receive a refund by doing one of the following: 

