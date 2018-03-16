FIFA budgets $6.56BN income tied to 2022 World Cup in Qatar - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

FIFA budgets $6.56BN income tied to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara). FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council Meeting, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March, 16, 2018. FIFA has finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World C... (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara). FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council Meeting, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March, 16, 2018. FIFA has finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World C...

ZURICH (AP) - FIFA expects to earn $6.56 billion in a four-year financial cycle to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite a drop in ticket and corporate hospitality sales.

FIFA's 2019-2022 budget projects rises of more than $400 million each in broadcasting and marketing income over the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Still, FIFA says "smaller stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup" should mean ticket and hospitality sales of $500 million will be $75 million less than in 2015-18.

More than half of FIFA's revenue will come from broadcasting rights, "86 percent of which is already contracted."

FIFA plans to spend $6.46 billion from 2019-2022, including a $250,000 annual raise for member associations. Each will get $1.5 million annually.

FIFA expects to end the 2022 World Cup with reserves of $1.9 billion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Porn star who alleges Trump affair has faced threats

    Lawyer: Porn star who alleges Trump affair has faced threats

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:23:12 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:24:07 GMT
    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm. (Source: CNN)An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm. (Source: CNN)

    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.

    More >>

    An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.

    More >>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:23:14 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:35:03 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.More >>
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.More >>

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:23:24 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:35:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli.More >>
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly