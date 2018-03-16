Mother of man shot by Richmond officer: 'He never threatened them'

A Central Virginia mother says there was no good reason for a Richmond police officer to shoot her son. Thomas Southworth was shot Tuesday night in a South Richmond parking lot.

He was wanted for a robbery in Hanover that happened a day earlier. Southworth's mother conceded her son did not follow police instructions and he tried to run. But police admit he did not have a gun.

Julia Southworth says she was driving the car.

"We were immediately surrounded by at least seven police officers with their guns drawn - all of this for a small robbery suspect,” she said.

Her son Thomas was wanted after a woman said someone approached her in a Hanover parking lot, demanded money, and took her bag. Hanover deputies say the suspect did not have a weapon.

His mother recalled what happened when Richmond police spotted him on Tuesday.

"My son was petrified. He didn't put his hands up right away. He got out of the car and ran maybe 20 yards, and they shot him from behind and shattered his elbow. I was screaming that he didn’t have a weapon, he didn’t have a gun. She was screaming in my ear, 'I gave him a warning. I gave him a warning'. She was a little hyped herself,” Southworth said.

Richmond police are not releasing many details in their account of what happened due to this being an active investigation. They are still working to determine if the shooting was justified.

Jim Reynolds is a former law enforcement officer.

"If he does anything what we call furtive movement, where he looks like he's reaching for a weapon, has his hands in his pocket, refuses to put his hands up, she has to make a split-second decision," he said about situations like these.

Southworth said her son wanted to be interviewed, but Pamunkey Regional Jail said they do not allow that. He's due in court in May. There is no word when the officer involved in this shooting will be back on the job.

